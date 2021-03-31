Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.563 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $403.01, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROP was $403.01, representing a -11.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $455.72 and a 38.97% increase over the 52 week low of $290.

ROP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). ROP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.98. Zacks Investment Research reports ROP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.6%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 18.11% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of ROP at 8.41%.

