Roper Technologies Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $255.8 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $871.1 million, or $8.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $1.51 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $3.56 vs. $3.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.48 -Revenue (Q4): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.26 - $3.32

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.