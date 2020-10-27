Roper Technologies Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $234.4 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $277.5 million, or $2.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $1.37 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $3.17 vs. $3.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q3): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.39 - $3.49 Full year EPS guidance: $12.55 - $12.65

