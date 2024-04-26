Roper Technologies Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $382 million, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $284.3 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $1.68 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $382 Mln. vs. $284.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.54 vs. $2.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.42-$4.46 Full year EPS guidance: $18.05-$18.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.