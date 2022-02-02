Roper Technologies Inc. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $199.9 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $225.0 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $1.51 billion from $1.34 billion last year.

Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $199.9 Mln. vs. $225.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $2.12 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.63 - $3.67

