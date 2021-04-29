Roper Technologies, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Investors in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.0% to close at US$442 following the release of its quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$1.5b were what the analysts expected, Roper Technologies surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$2.73 per share, an impressive 22% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:ROP Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Following the latest results, Roper Technologies' nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$6.38b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 14% to US$10.83. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.31b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.51 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$465, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Roper Technologies analyst has a price target of US$505 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$310. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Roper Technologies' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.2% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Roper Technologies is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Roper Technologies following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$465, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Roper Technologies. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Roper Technologies going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Roper Technologies has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

