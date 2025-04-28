Roper Technologies, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Increased Guidance

Roper Technologies reports Q1 2025 revenue growth of 12%, despite a decline in GAAP net earnings.

Roper Technologies, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenue rising by 12% to $1.88 billion, driven by an 8% contribution from acquisitions and 5% in organic growth. However, GAAP net earnings fell by 13% to $331 million, while adjusted net earnings grew by 9% to $517 million. The company announced an adjusted EBITDA increase of 9% to $740 million and reaffirmed its solid cash flow position with a 12% increase over the trailing twelve months. Roper's President and CEO Neil Hunn emphasized the company's strong performance amidst economic uncertainties and highlighted an increased full-year guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share (DEPS) of $19.80 to $20.05, supported by resilient demand for its products and a growing recurring revenue base. Additionally, Roper recently completed the acquisition of CentralReach, which aligns with its growth strategy. A conference call is scheduled to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

First quarter revenue increased by 12% to $1.88 billion, driven by an 8% contribution from acquisitions and 5% organic growth.

Adjusted net earnings rose by 9% to $517 million and adjusted earnings per share (DEPS) increased by 8% to $4.78.

The company is increasing its full-year 2025 guidance for adjusted DEPS from a range of $19.75 - $20.00 to $19.80 - $20.05, reflecting improved performance expectations.

Roper completed the acquisition of CentralReach, which aligns with its growth strategy and is expected to enhance its recurring revenue base.

Potential Negatives

GAAP net earnings decreased 13% to $331 million, indicating potential profitability concerns.

GAAP DEPS decreased 14% to $3.06, which may negatively influence investor confidence.

Operating cash flow decreased 1% to $529 million, contrasting with an overall positive trend in adjusted cash flow metrics, which could raise concerns about operational efficiency.

FAQ

What were Roper Technologies' revenue results for Q1 2025?

Roper Technologies reported a revenue increase of 12% to $1.88 billion for Q1 2025.

How did adjusted net earnings perform in Q1 2025?

Adjusted net earnings increased by 9% to $517 million in Q1 2025.

What is Roper Technologies' adjusted DEPS guidance for 2025?

Roper expects adjusted DEPS for 2025 to be between $19.80 and $20.05.

What acquisition was completed by Roper Technologies recently?

Roper completed the acquisition of CentralReach, a provider of cloud-native software for ABA therapy.

What is Roper Technologies' cash flow status for Q1 2025?

Roper reported a slight decrease in operating cash flow to $529 million for Q1 2025.

SARASOTA, Fla., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP)



reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First quarter 2025 highlights









Revenue increased 12% to $1.88 billion; acquisition contribution was +8% and organic revenue was +5%



Revenue increased 12% to $1.88 billion; acquisition contribution was +8% and organic revenue was +5%



GAAP net earnings decreased 13% to $331 million; adjusted net earnings increased 9% to $517 million



GAAP net earnings decreased 13% to $331 million; adjusted net earnings increased 9% to $517 million



Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $740 million



Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $740 million



Operating cash flow decreased 1% to $529 million; trailing-twelve-months adjusted operating cash flow increased 12% to $2.39 billion



Operating cash flow decreased 1% to $529 million; trailing-twelve-months adjusted operating cash flow increased 12% to $2.39 billion



GAAP DEPS decreased 14% to $3.06; adjusted DEPS increased 8% to $4.78











"Roper had a strong start to 2025 and our enterprise continues to execute at a high level," said Neil Hunn, Roper’s President and CEO. "Our total revenue growth of 12% was driven by an 8% acquisition contribution and 5% organic growth. Importantly, our trailing-twelve-months free cash flow grew 12% with a 31% free cash flow margin. Last week, we completed the acquisition of CentralReach, a leading provider of cloud-native software enabling the workflow and administration of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. CentralReach is a terrific business that not only meets each of our historical acquisition criteria but also meets our higher growth and higher return expectations."





"Despite an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, we are increasing our full year outlook. This is underpinned by resilient demand for our mission critical solutions and our expanding recurring revenue base. Additionally, we are well positioned to continue executing our disciplined and process-driven capital deployment strategy, fueled by our significant M&A firepower and a large pipeline of attractive acquisition opportunities. Roper's durable cash flow compounding model has historically performed well through economic and market cycles, and we expect our resilience will again be demonstrated in the current environment," concluded Mr. Hunn.







Increasing 2025 guidance







Roper now expects full year 2025 adjusted DEPS of $19.80 - $20.05, compared to previous guidance of $19.75 - $20.00. The Company increased its full year total revenue growth outlook to ~12%, compared to a previous outlook of 10%+, and continues to expect organic revenue growth of +6 – 7%.





For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $4.80 - $4.84.





Roper’s guidance includes the impact of the previously announced acquisition of CentralReach, which closed on April 23, 2025. The Company’s guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures.







Conference call to be held at 8:00 AM (ET) today







A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Monday, April 28, 2025. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-836-8184 (US/Canada) or +1 646-357-8785, using conference call ID 07867. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website (



www.ropertech.com



) prior to the start of the call. The webcast can also be accessed directly by using the following URL



https://event.webcast



. Telephonic replays will be available for up to two weeks and can be accessed by dialing +1 646-517-4150 with access code 07867#.







Use of non-GAAP financial information









The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.









Minority interest









Following the sale of a majority stake in its industrial businesses to CD&R, Roper holds a minority interest in Indicor. The fair value of Roper’s equity investment in Indicor is updated on a quarterly basis and reported as "equity investments (gain) loss, net." Roper makes non-GAAP adjustments for the impacts associated with this investment.













Table 1: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA reconciliation ($M)

















Q1 2024













Q1 2025













V %











GAAP revenue





$





1,681













$





1,883













12





%





































Components of revenue growth





























Organic





















5





%









Acquisitions





















8





%









Foreign exchange





















—





%









Revenue growth





















12





%





































Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation





























GAAP net earnings





$





382













$





331





















Taxes









102

















87





















Interest expense









53

















63





















Depreciation









9

















9





















Amortization









185

















204





















EBITDA





$





731













$





694













(5)%





































Transaction-related expenses for completed





acquisitions









2

















1





















Financial impacts associated with the minority





investments in Indicor & Certinia









(57





)













44











A















Adjusted EBITDA





$





676













$





740













9





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin









40.2





%













39.3





%









(90 bps)



































































Table 2: Adjusted net earnings reconciliation ($M)

















Q1 2024













Q1 2025













V %











GAAP net earnings





$





382













$





331









(13)%









Transaction-related expenses for completed





acquisitions









1

















1

















Financial impacts associated with the minority





investments in Indicor & Certinia









(48





)













32







A















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible





assets









141

















154







B















Adjusted net earnings



C







$





476













$





517









9





%



















































Table 3: Adjusted DEPS reconciliation

















Q1 2024













Q1 2025













V %











GAAP DEPS





$





3.54













$





3.06









(14)%









Transaction-related expenses for completed





acquisitions









0.01

















0.01

















Financial impacts associated with the minority





investments in Indicor & Certinia









(0.45





)













0.29







A















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible





assets









1.31

















1.42







B















Adjusted DEPS



C







$





4.41













$





4.78









8





%



















































Table 4: Adjusted cash flow reconciliation ($M)









(from continuing operations)

























Q1 2024













Q1 2025













V %

















TTM 2024













TTM 2025













V %











Operating cash flow





$





531













$





529













(1)%













$





2,104













$





2,390













14





%









Taxes paid in period





related to divestiture









—

















—





























32

















—





















Adjusted operating cash





flow





$





531













$





529













(1)%













$





2,136













$





2,390













12





%









Capital expenditures









(9





)













(10





)

























(68





)













(66





)

















Capitalized software





expenditures









(10





)













(12





)

























(40





)













(48





)

















Adjusted free cash flow





$





513













$





507













(1)%













$





2,029













$





2,276













12





%















































































Table 5: Forecasted adjusted DEPS reconciliation

















Q2 2025













FY 2025

















Low end













High end













Low end













High end











GAAP DEPS



D







$





3.33









$





3.37









$





13.72









$





13.97









YTD transaction-related expenses for





completed acquisitions









—













—













0.01













0.01









YTD financial impacts associated with the





minority investment in Indicor



A











—













—













0.29













0.29









Amortization of acquisition-related





intangible assets



B











1.47













1.47













5.78













5.78









Adjusted DEPS



C







$





4.80









$





4.84









$





19.80









$





20.05















































Footnotes:











A.





Adjustments related to the financial impacts associated with the minority investment in Indicor as shown below ($M, except per share data). Forecasted results do not include any potential impacts associated with our minority investment in Indicor, as these potential impacts cannot be reasonably predicted. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods.



































































Q1 2025A

















Q2 2025E













FY 2025E

















YTD 2025A















Pretax





$





44













TBD









TBD













$





44













After-tax





$





32













TBD









TBD













$





32













Per share





$





0.29













TBD









TBD













$





0.29

























































B.





Actual results and forecast of estimated amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as shown below ($M, except per share data).



































































Q1 2025A

















Q2 2025E













FY 2025E



























Pretax





$





194













$





202









$





795

























After-tax





$





154













$





160









$





628

























Per share





$





1.42













$





1.47









$





5.78





































































C.





All actual and forecasted non-GAAP adjustments are taxed at 21% with the exception of the financial impacts associated with minority investments.

























































D.





Forecasted GAAP DEPS do not include any potential impacts associated with our minority investment in Indicor. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods.





















Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.







About Roper Technologies







Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at



www.ropertech.com



.







Contact information:







Investor Relations





941-556-2601







investor-relations@ropertech.com









The information provided in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding operating results, the success of our internal operating plans, and the prospects for newly acquired businesses to be integrated and contribute to future growth, profit and cash flow expectations. Forward-looking statements may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "expects," "projects," "should," "will," "believes," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include our ability to identify and complete acquisitions consistent with our business strategies, integrate acquisitions that have been completed, realize expected benefits and synergies from, and manage other risks associated with, acquired businesses, including obtaining any required regulatory approvals with respect thereto. We also face other general risks, including our ability to realize cost savings from our operating initiatives, general economic conditions and the conditions of the specific markets in which we operate, including risks related to labor shortages and rising interest rates, changes in foreign exchange rates, risks related to changing U.S. and foreign trade policies, including increased trade restrictions or tariffs, risks associated with our international operations, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, including litigation resulting therefrom, risks related to political instability, armed hostilities, incidents of terrorism, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) or natural disasters, increased product liability and insurance costs, increased warranty exposure, future competition, changes in the supply of, or price for, parts and components, including as a result of inflation and potential supply chain constraints, environmental compliance costs and liabilities, risks and cost associated with litigation, potential write-offs of our substantial intangible assets, and risks associated with obtaining governmental approvals and maintaining regulatory compliance for new and existing products. Important risks may be discussed in current and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.









# # #













Roper Technologies, Inc.

























Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)





















(Amounts in millions)

















































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











ASSETS:









































Cash and cash equivalents





$





372.8













$





188.2













Accounts receivable, net









813.3

















885.1













Inventories, net









125.5

















120.8













Income taxes receivable









20.3

















25.6













Unbilled receivables









135.7

















127.3













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









237.0

















195.7













Total current assets









1,704.6

















1,542.7

































Property, plant and equipment, net









150.0

















149.7













Goodwill









19,408.2

















19,312.9













Other intangible assets, net









8,916.9

















9,059.6













Deferred taxes









54.7

















54.1













Equity investment









728.2

















772.3













Other assets









456.2

















443.4













Total assets





$





31,418.8













$





31,334.7

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:









































Accounts payable





$





152.8













$





148.1













Accrued compensation









179.1

















289.0













Deferred revenue









1,667.9

















1,737.4













Other accrued liabilities









544.5

















546.2













Income taxes payable









144.3

















68.4













Current portion of long-term debt, net









999.4

















1,043.1













Total current liabilities









3,688.0

















3,832.2

































Long-term debt, net of current portion









6,457.0

















6,579.9













Deferred taxes









1,611.6

















1,630.6













Other liabilities









438.6

















424.4













Total liabilities









12,195.2

















12,467.1

































Common stock









1.1

















1.1













Additional paid-in capital









3,108.7

















3,014.6













Retained earnings









16,276.9

















16,034.9













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(146.8





)













(166.5





)









Treasury stock









(16.3





)













(16.5





)









Total stockholders’ equity









19,223.6

















18,867.6













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





31,418.8













$





31,334.7















































Roper Technologies, Inc.

























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

























(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

















































Three months ended









March 31,





















2025

















2024















Net revenues





$





1,882.8









$





1,680.7













Cost of sales









589.1













499.7













Gross profit









1,293.7













1,181.0

































Selling, general and administrative expenses









767.9













699.7













Income from operations









525.8













481.3

































Interest expense, net









62.9













53.2













Equity investments (gain) loss, net









44.4













(57.0





)









Other expense, net









0.5













1.2

































Earnings before income taxes









418.0













483.9

































Income taxes









86.9













101.9

































Net earnings





$





331.1









$





382.0

































Net earnings per share:





















Basic





$





3.08









$





3.57













Diluted





$





3.06









$





3.54

































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic









107.4













107.0













Diluted









108.2













107.9



























































Roper Technologies, Inc.









































Selected Segment Financial Data (unaudited)









































(Amounts in millions; percentages of net revenues)

















































































Three months ended March 31,

















2025













2024

















Amount













%













Amount













%













Net revenues:







































Application Software





$





1,068.2

















$





895.2

















Network Software









375.9





















370.8

















Technology Enabled Products









438.7





















414.7

















Total





$





1,882.8

















$





1,680.7



























































































Gross profit:







































Application Software





$





720.8









67.5





%









$





625.7









69.9





%









Network Software









315.6









84.0





%













316.3









85.3





%









Technology Enabled Products









257.3









58.7





%













239.0









57.6





%









Total





$





1,293.7









68.7





%









$





1,181.0









70.3





%



















































































Operating profit*:







































Application Software





$





276.8









25.9





%









$





239.6









26.8





%









Network Software









166.7









44.3





%













167.0









45.0





%









Technology Enabled Products









153.6









35.0





%













136.2









32.8





%









Total





$





597.1









31.7





%









$





542.8









32.3





%

















































































* Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses and enterprise-wide stock-based compensation. These expenses were $71.3 and $61.5 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.































Roper Technologies, Inc.

















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)













(Amounts in millions)

















Three months ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024















Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net earnings





$





331.1













$





382.0













Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from operating





activities:





















Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment









9.1

















9.2













Amortization of intangible assets









204.0

















185.0













Amortization of deferred financing costs









2.8

















2.2













Non-cash stock compensation









38.8

















33.6













Equity investments (gain) loss, net









44.4

















(57.0





)









Income tax provision









86.9

















101.9













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired businesses:





















Accounts receivable









74.4

















79.4













Unbilled receivables









(7.6





)













(12.2





)









Inventories









(4.1





)













(7.9





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(41.3





)













(26.8





)









Accounts payable









2.9

















0.3













Other accrued liabilities









(107.4





)













(69.3





)









Deferred revenue









(70.6





)













(70.5





)









Cash income taxes paid









(29.1





)













(19.0





)









Other, net









(5.6





)













0.6













Cash provided by operating activities









528.7

















531.5

































Cash flows used in investing activities:





















Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired









(124.9





)













(1,858.7





)









Capital expenditures









(9.5





)













(9.3





)









Capitalized software expenditures









(12.4





)













(9.6





)









Other









—

















(1.0





)









Cash used in investing activities









(146.8





)













(1,878.6





)





























Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:





















Borrowings (payments) under revolving line of credit, net









(125.0





)













1,390.0













Cash dividends to stockholders









(88.6





)













(80.5





)









Proceeds from stock-based compensation, net









42.7

















21.7













Treasury stock sales









7.2

















5.8













Other, net









(44.1





)













(0.1





)









Cash provided by (used in) financing activities









(207.8





)













1,336.9

































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









10.5

















(5.7





)





























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









184.6

















(15.9





)





























Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









188.2

















214.3

































Cash and cash equivalents, end of period





$





372.8













$





198.4































