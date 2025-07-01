Roper Technologies, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 21, 2025

Roper Technologies will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 21, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Roper Technologies, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 21, 2025, prior to the market opening. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on the same day, accessible via webcast or by phone. Roper Technologies is part of major indices like the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, known for its strong cash flow and shareholder value. The company specializes in vertical software and technology-enabled products for niche markets and employs a disciplined approach to growth and acquisitions. Further details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Roper Technologies is set to release its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates Roper's proactive approach to investor relations, allowing stakeholders to engage directly with management.

As a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000, Roper Technologies showcases its strong market position and credibility in the financial community.

The company's long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value is a significant positive indicator of its financial health and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are Roper Technologies' Q2 2025 financial results release details?

Roper Technologies will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 21, 2025, before market opening.

When is the conference call for discussing Q2 2025 results?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on July 21, 2025.

How can I access the Roper Technologies conference call?

You can access the call via webcast or by dialing +1 800-836-8184 (US/Canada) or +1 646-357-8785.

Where can I find Roper Technologies' conference call information?

Conference call materials and webcast information will be available in the Investors section of Roper’s website.

What is Roper Technologies' focus in the market?

Roper Technologies specializes in developing vertical software and technology-enabled products for niche markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ROP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ROP Insider Trading Activity

$ROP insiders have traded $ROP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON CONLEY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $3,498,720 .

. JOHN K STIPANCICH (Executive VP, GC & Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $578,040

BRANDON L CROSS (VP and Corporate Controller) sold 750 shares for an estimated $433,372

RICHARD F WALLMAN sold 351 shares for an estimated $201,912

CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT sold 350 shares for an estimated $200,277

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ROP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 629 institutional investors add shares of $ROP stock to their portfolio, and 648 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ROP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ROP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ROP forecast page.

$ROP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ROP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $647.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Linzey from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $600.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $655.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $640.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $665.0 on 01/31/2025

Full Release



SARASOTA, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP)



announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, ended June 30, 2025, will be released before the market opens on Monday, July 21, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Monday, July 21, 2025. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-836-8184 (US/Canada) or +1 646-357-8785, using conference call ID 87418. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website prior to the start of the call.







About Roper Technologies







Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at



www.ropertech.com



.







Contact information:







Investor Relations





941-556-2601









investor-relations@ropertech.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.