Roper Technologies Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

July 21, 2025 — 07:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $378.3 million, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $337.1 million, or $3.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $483 million or $4.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $1.943 billion from $1.716 billion last year.

Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $378.3 Mln. vs. $337.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.49 vs. $3.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.943 Bln vs. $1.716 Bln last year.

