Roper Technologies Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $331.1 million, or $3.06 per share. This compares with $382.0 million, or $3.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $517 million or $4.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $1.882 billion from $1.680 billion last year.

Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $331.1 Mln. vs. $382.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.06 vs. $3.54 last year. -Revenue: $1.882 Bln vs. $1.680 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.80 - $4.84 Full year EPS guidance: $19.80 - $20.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.