Roper Technologies, Inc. Approves $0.825 Dividend Payable April 22, 2025

Roper Technologies approved a $0.825 dividend per share, payable April 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 4, 2025.

Roper Technologies, Inc. has announced a dividend of $0.825 per share, which will be payable on April 22, 2025, to stockholders recorded as of April 4, 2025. The company, listed on Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000, has a strong history of generating cash flow and enhancing shareholder value by focusing on vertical software and technology-enabled products in niche markets. Roper employs a systematic approach to reinvesting its excess capital in high-quality acquisitions. More information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Roper Technologies has declared a dividend of $0.825 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company is a constituent of major indices like Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000, indicating its strong market position and stability.

Roper has a proven track record of compounding cash flow and creating shareholder value, showcasing its reliability as an investment.

The company employs a disciplined approach to redeploying excess capital into high-quality acquisitions, which can enhance future growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a dividend may indicate limited reinvestment in growth opportunities, potentially raising concerns among investors about future expansion and innovation.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount approved by Roper Technologies?

Roper Technologies has approved a dividend of $0.825 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on April 22, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend from Roper?

Stockholders of record on April 4, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend.

What markets does Roper Technologies operate in?

Roper Technologies operates in various defensible niche markets with vertical software and technology-enabled products.

How can I find more information about Roper Technologies?

Additional information about Roper Technologies is available on their website at www.ropertech.com.

$ROP Insider Trading Activity

$ROP insiders have traded $ROP stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURENCE NEIL HUNN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $17,174,100 .

. JASON CONLEY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $3,498,720 .

. RICHARD F WALLMAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,768 shares for an estimated $1,530,011 .

. ROBERT D JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,690 shares for an estimated $943,427 .

. JOHN K STIPANCICH (Executive VP, GC & Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $578,040

BRANDON L CROSS (VP and Corporate Controller) sold 750 shares for an estimated $433,372

CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT sold 681 shares for an estimated $387,366

$ROP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 545 institutional investors add shares of $ROP stock to their portfolio, and 634 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SARASOTA, Fla., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP)



announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.825 per share payable on April 22, 2025 to stockholders of record on April 4, 2025.







About Roper Technologies







Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at



www.ropertech.com



.







Contact information:







Investor Relations





941-556-2601









investor-relations@ropertech.com







