Roper Technologies, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire CentralReach for $1.65 Billion

Roper Technologies to acquire CentralReach for $1.65 billion, expecting strong revenue and EBITDA growth in ABA therapy software.

Roper Technologies, Inc. has announced its agreement to acquire CentralReach from Insight Partners for approximately $1.65 billion, benefitting from a $200 million tax advantage. CentralReach specializes in cloud-native software for managing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, serving over 200,000 professionals dedicated to caring for individuals with autism spectrum disorder and related disabilities. Roper anticipates CentralReach to achieve over 20% organic revenue and EBITDA growth, highlighting its strong market position and high customer retention. The acquisition, expected to close by mid-2025 pending regulatory approval, will be financed through Roper's credit facility and should significantly contribute to Roper's Application Software segment.

Potential Positives

Roper Technologies is acquiring CentralReach for approximately $1.65 billion, which includes a $200 million tax benefit, enhancing its financial position.

The acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $175 million in revenue and $75 million in EBITDA in the first year, indicating strong financial prospects for Roper.

CentralReach is positioned for sustainable 20%+ organic revenue and EBITDA growth, aligning with Roper's growth strategy and expectations.

The acquisition expands Roper's portfolio in the healthcare technology sector, specifically targeting a significant and growing market related to autism spectrum disorder and related disabilities.

Potential Negatives

Roper Technologies is funding the acquisition of CentralReach through its revolving credit facility, which may raise concerns about increased debt levels and financial leverage.

The press release mentions several risks associated with the acquisition, including challenges in integration and regulatory approvals, which could hinder expected growth and performance.

There is a lack of detailed financial reconciliation provided for the expected EBITDA contribution, which may leave investors uncertain about the true financial impact of the acquisition.

FAQ

What is the acquisition amount for CentralReach by Roper Technologies?

Roper Technologies is acquiring CentralReach for approximately $1.65 billion, including a $200 million tax benefit.

When is the expected closing date for the CentralReach acquisition?

The acquisition is expected to close in April/May 2025, pending regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

How will CentralReach contribute to Roper's financial performance?

CentralReach is projected to generate approximately $175 million in revenue and $75 million in EBITDA for the year ending June 30, 2026.

What kind of software does CentralReach provide?

CentralReach offers cloud-native software for the workflow and administration of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for individuals with autism and related disabilities.

What growth rate does Roper expect from CentralReach?

Roper anticipates CentralReach will deliver sustainable organic revenue and EBITDA growth of over 20%.

$ROP Insider Trading Activity

$ROP insiders have traded $ROP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAURENCE NEIL HUNN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $17,174,100 .

. JASON CONLEY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $3,498,720 .

. RICHARD F WALLMAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,768 shares for an estimated $1,530,011 .

. JOHN K STIPANCICH (Executive VP, GC & Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $578,040

ROBERT D JOHNSON sold 940 shares for an estimated $528,092

BRANDON L CROSS (VP and Corporate Controller) sold 750 shares for an estimated $433,372

CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT sold 681 shares for an estimated $387,366

$ROP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 544 institutional investors add shares of $ROP stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/05/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/17/2024

$ROP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ROP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $665.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $665.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $665.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $666.0 on 10/24/2024

SARASOTA, Fla., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP)



today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire CentralReach from Insight Partners for a net purchase price of approximately $1.65 billion, including a $200 million tax benefit resulting from the transaction. Roper expects CentralReach to deliver sustainable 20%+ organic revenue and EBITDA growth.





CentralReach is a leading provider of cloud-native software enabling the workflow and administration of Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) therapy. Over 200,000 professionals utilize CentralReach’s purpose-built solutions to help provide care for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (“IDD”). ABA therapy providers rely on CentralReach’s comprehensive electronic medical records platform as their mission critical operating system, which includes highly specialized tools for client set-up, practice management, claims processing, care scheduling, clinical data collection, and service delivery, along with several AI-powered add-on modules.





“CentralReach is a fantastic business with clear niche market leadership, mission critical and high ROI solutions, a high recurring revenue mix, and outstanding customer retention, which leads to strong organic revenue growth and excellent cash conversion,” said Neil Hunn, Roper’s President and CEO. “This acquisition is another example of Roper identifying a business that provides greater value creation for our shareholders. CentralReach meets each of our long-standing acquisition criteria, while also having a structurally faster organic growth profile and the ability to expand margins under Roper’s long-term ownership. We are excited to welcome the CentralReach team to the Roper family and look forward to partnering with the team to execute their strategy.”







Acquisition financial outlook and financing







CentralReach is expected to contribute approximately $175 million of revenue and $75 million of EBITDA for the twelve months ending June 30, 2026, and will be reported in Roper’s Application Software segment. Roper expects CentralReach to deliver sustainable 20%+ organic revenue and EBITDA growth.





The transaction is expected to close in April/May 2025, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, and will be funded using Roper’s revolving credit facility. Additional information about CentralReach is available in the Investors section of Roper’s website (



www.ropertech.com



).









Use of non-GAAP financial information











Roper supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information, including EBITDA, to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Roper defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Roper has not provided a reconciliation of the expected EBITDA contribution by CentralReach to the expected net income contribution by CentralReach for the twelve months ending June 30, 2026 because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in CentralReach’s contribution to net income without unreasonable efforts. In addition, Roper believes such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by Roper in this press release should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.









About Roper Technologies







Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at



www.ropertech.com



.







About CentralReach







CentralReach is a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care Software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps therapists who serve children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.





Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit



www.CentralReach.com



.







Contact information:







Investor Relations





941-556-2601







investor-relations@ropertech.com









The information provided in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding operating results, the success of our internal operating plans, and the prospects for newly acquired businesses to be integrated and contribute to future growth, profit and cash flow expectations. Forward-looking statements may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "expects," "projects," "should," "will," "believes," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include our ability to identify and complete acquisitions consistent with our business strategies, integrate acquisitions that have been completed, realize expected benefits and synergies from, and manage other risks associated with, acquired businesses, including obtaining any required regulatory approvals with respect thereto. We also face other general risks, including our ability to realize cost savings from our operating initiatives, general economic conditions and the conditions of the specific markets in which we operate, including risks related to labor shortages and rising interest rates, changes in foreign exchange rates, risks related to changing U.S. and foreign trade policies, including increased trade restrictions or tariffs, risks associated with our international operations, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, including litigation resulting therefrom, risks related to political instability, armed hostilities, incidents of terrorism, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) or natural disasters, increased product liability and insurance costs, increased warranty exposure, future competition, changes in the supply of, or price for, parts and components, including as a result of inflation and potential supply chain constraints, environmental compliance costs and liabilities, risks and cost associated with litigation, potential write-offs of our substantial intangible assets, and risks associated with obtaining governmental approvals and maintaining regulatory compliance for new and existing products. Important risks may be discussed in current and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.