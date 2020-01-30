Roper Technologies Guides FY20 Adj. EPS In Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic revenue guidance range for the full-year 2020, and provided adjusted earnings outlook for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.30 to $13.60 per share on organic revenue growth of 6 to 7 percent. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.57 per share on revenue growth of 7.4 percent to $5.77 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.94 to $3.00 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter.

"Roper is well positioned for a strong 2020, driven by continued organic growth across our portfolio of software and product businesses, TransCore's significant New York City project, and contributions from our recent acquisitions," said Neil Hunn, Roper's President and CEO.

"Aided by the proceeds from the Gatan divestiture, we enter the new year with significant financial capacity to execute against our large and active pipeline of high-quality acquisition opportunities," added Hunn.

