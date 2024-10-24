Roper Technologies files automatic mixed securities shelf

15:05 EDT Roper Technologies (ROP) files automatic mixed securities shelf
Read More on ROP:
- Roper Technologies price target raised to $665 from $660 at Truist
- Roper Technologies price target raised to $652 from $635 at Baird
- Roper Technologies reports Q3 adjusted EPS $4.62, consensus $4.53
- Roper narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $18.21-$18.25 from $18.10-$18.25
- Roper Technologies sees Q4 adjusted EPS $4.70-$4.74, consensus $4.77
