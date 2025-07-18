ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $ROP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES ($ROP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,943,359,109 and earnings of $4.88 per share.
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $ROP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASON CONLEY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $3,498,720.
- JOHN K STIPANCICH (Executive VP, GC & Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $578,040
- BRANDON L CROSS (VP and Corporate Controller) sold 750 shares for an estimated $433,372
- RICHARD F WALLMAN sold 351 shares for an estimated $201,912
- CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT sold 350 shares for an estimated $200,277
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 597 institutional investors add shares of ROPER TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 597 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,113,027 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $630,908,224
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 793,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $468,125,930
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 672,306 shares (+92.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $396,378,171
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 500,764 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,240,439
- SWEDBANK AB added 451,549 shares (+201.6%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $255,956,035
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 301,414 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,707,666
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 279,688 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,898,451
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts
We have seen $18,419,387 of award payments to $ROP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AWARD CONTRACT FOR SUNRISE DECISION SUPPORT SYSTEM SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT: $3,363,745
- INSTRUMENT MANAGER PROFESSIONAL SOFTWARE AND IMPLEMENTATION SUPPORT FOR LABORATORY: $1,310,366
- THE ORDER PROVIDES FOR DATA INNOVATIONS INSTRUMENT MANAGER SOFTWARE LICENSES, SUSTAINMENT, AND CONSULTING S...: $1,289,580
- EXPRESS REPORT: NX ORDERS PLACED FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2025: $1,036,733
- VISN19 INSTRUMENT MANAGER LICENSES, MAINTENANCE, SOFTWARE, SYSTEM DRIVERS, TRAINING AND SUPPORT: $698,508
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ROP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROP in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ROP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $652.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $561.0 on 05/16/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $695.0 on 04/29/2025
- Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $650.0 on 04/29/2025
- Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $668.0 on 04/29/2025
- Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $640.0 on 01/31/2025
- Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $655.0 on 01/31/2025
- Terry Tillman from Truist Securities set a target price of $675.0 on 01/31/2025
