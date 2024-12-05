Roper Technologies downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Barclays

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell double downgraded Roper Technologies (ROP) to Underweight from Overweight with a price target of $569, down from $625. Amid a “slightly brighter demand outlook” for short cycle industrial goods, the firm adjusted ratings in the U.S. multi-industry group as part of a 2025 outlook. Short cycle industrial goods are likely to be the key area of acceleration in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says valuations are now at or approaching all-time highs for most stocks, “despite / because of all-time high earnings.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ROP:
- Roper Technologies increases dividend 10% to 82.5c per share
- Roper Technologies files automatic mixed securities shelf
- Roper Technologies price target raised to $665 from $660 at Truist
- Roper Technologies price target raised to $652 from $635 at Baird
- Roper Technologies reports Q3 adjusted EPS $4.62, consensus $4.53
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.