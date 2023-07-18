News & Insights

ROP

Roper Technologies' DAT Reaches Amicable Settlement With Convoy On Pending Litigation

July 18, 2023 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DAT Freight & Analytics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), and digital freight network Convoy, announced Tuesday an amicable settlement of pending legal action between DAT and Convoy.

The companies said they have amicably resolved their dispute on confidential terms, including a payment by Convoy to DAT to avoid the uncertainty and expense of continued litigation.

Convoy said it recognizes and appreciates DAT's significant contributions to the freight industry and both Convoy and DAT are pleased to put this dispute behind them.

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the DAT One marketplace for spot truckload freight and the DAT iQ analytics service.

