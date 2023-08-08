News & Insights

Markets
ROP

Roper Technologies Buys Syntellis Performance For $1.25 Bln

August 08, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), a maker of engineered products, said on Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Syntellis Performance Solutions, for $1.25 billion, which includes a $135 million tax benefit resulting from the transaction.

Syntellis is a cloud-based management and data solutions provider focused on healthcare, financial institutions, and higher education.

The consideration is about 15 times Syntellis' expected 2024 EBITDA, Roper said in a statement.

The transaction, closed on August 7, was funded through Roper's cash on hand and revolving credit facility.

Neil Hunn, CEO of Roper, said: "…Syntellis is a fantastic business that meets all of our acquisition criteria, including niche market leadership, mission critical solutions, a high recurring revenue mix, strong customer retention, negative working capital, and excellent cash conversion."

For 2024, Syntellis is expected to contribute around $185 million of revenue, with $85 million of EBITDA, including planned cost synergies.

The newly acquired business will be combined with Roper's Strata Decision Technology led by Strata's CEO, John Martino.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.