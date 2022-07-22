Roper Technologies Boosts FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook; Q2 Profit Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) raised its adjusted earnings from continuing operations guidance for the full-year 2022. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $13.46 to $13.62 per share.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $15.50 to $15.75 per share. However, it would have been in the range of $13.20 to $13.45 per share on a comparable basis, excluding $2.30 for the industrial businesses now reported as discontinued operations.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $15.69 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $3.42 to $3.46 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter.

For the second quarter, the company reported net earnings of $268.8 million or $2.52 per share, down from $286.3 million or $2.69 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $3.95 per share, compared to $3.44 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Reported and adjusted revenue for the quarter increased 10 percent to $1.31 billion from $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $3.65 per share on revenues of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.