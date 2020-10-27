Markets
ROP

Roper Technologies Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, software developer Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, and provided adjusted earnings outlook for the fourth quarter, below analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.55 to $12.65 per share, down from the previous range of $11.90 to $12.40 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.49 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.39 to $3.49 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular