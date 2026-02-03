Roper Technologies (BIT:1ROP) Price Target Decreased by 14.22% to 406.94

The average one-year price target for Roper Technologies (BIT:1ROP) has been revised to €406.94 / share. This is a decrease of 14.22% from the prior estimate of €474.38 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €312.74 to a high of €489.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.74% from the latest reported closing price of €316.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roper Technologies. This is an decrease of 228 owner(s) or 10.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ROP is 0.37%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 113,930K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,459K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ROP by 12.56% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 3,152K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,071K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,314K shares , representing a decrease of 40.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ROP by 40.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,052K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,980K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ROP by 12.50% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,896K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,161K shares , representing a decrease of 78.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ROP by 52.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.