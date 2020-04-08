Roper (ROP) Unit's Pilot Program Joined by MegaCorp Logistics

Roper Technologies, Inc.’s ROP business unit, DAT Solutions, announced that MegaCorp Logistics participated in a pilot program for trialing DAT’s new rate-prediction dataset and tools.



Notably, DAT’s forecasting tools help its users to generate rate predictions based on several metrics, which include price momentum, prevailing market conditions and five years of historic data. It is worth mentioning that, DAT’s analytics and rate forecasting tools leverage the power of DAT RateView, a strong database, worth $68 billion in annual market transactions.



Also, recently, Schneider Logistics Services, a major provider of transportation and logistics services, joined DAT’s pilot program for evaluating DAT’s truckload rate forecasting tools. As noted, Schneider will leverage DAT’s Market Conditions Index, a new supply and demand indicator that relies on load and truck post, searches and transaction activities. Apart from this, in the previous month, Choptank Transport, a third-party logistics firm also participated in the pilot program for evaluating a new set of truckload rate forecasting tools.



It is worth noting that DAT’s new suite of price forecasting tools will be made available to truck fleets, freight brokers, third-party logistics providers and financial analysts this month.



Existing Business Scenario



Roper has been gaining from its solid network software and medical product businesses. Notably, the company’s Application Software segment has been benefiting from strength across its Aderant, Data Innovations and Strata business units. For 2020, Roper anticipates organic revenues of both Application Software, and Measurement & Analytical Solutions segments to grow in mid-single digits, while that of the Network Software & Systems segment is expected to increase in mid-teens.



However, the company has been experiencing weakness in its Process Technologies segment, with organic sales predicted to decline in mid-single digits for 2020. In addition, high cost of sales and operating expenses along with its high debt level remain concerning.





In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 9% compared with the industry’s decline of 12.5%.



