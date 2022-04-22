Roper (ROP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 26, before market open.



ROP delivered better-than-expected results in the last four quarters, the average being 3.59%. In the last reported quarter, Roper’s earnings of $3.73 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 by 1.9%.





In the past three months, shares of Roper have gained 8% against the industry's decline of 7.9%.



Let us delve deeper.

Key Factors & Estimates for Q1

Roper is expected to have benefited from growth investments and its focus on innovation in first-quarter 2022. Solid operational execution and unique niche market strategies are expected to have boosted its performance in the first three months of 2022. Synergistic gains from buyouts are also likely to get reflected in the results. It is worth noting that acquisitions/ divestments made by Roper were accretive to its revenues by 9% in 2021.



However, the escalating cost of sales and expenses persist to be a concern for Roper. ROP’s fourth-quarter 2021 margins suffered a 13.7% year-over-year increase in the cost of sales and a 7.2% hike in selling, general and administrative expenses. Adversities related to high debts, supply-chain restrictions and raw-material inflation are likely to have affected the first-quarter 2022 performance.



For first-quarter 2022, Roper anticipates earnings (continuing operations) of $3.63-$3.67 per share. The projection suggests a decline from earnings of $3.73 per share reported in the fourth quarter of 2021 and growth from $3.60 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Roper’s revenues is pegged at $1,482 million for the first three months of 2022, suggesting a 3.1% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported number and a 2% decline from the previous quarter’s reported figure. Earnings estimates are pegged at $3.69, indicating an increase of 2.5% from the year-ago reported figure and a 1.1% fall from the previous quarter’s reported number. Segmental discussion is provided below.



Strength in the healthcare segment and healthy Data Innovations, Aderant, Deltek and CliniSys businesses are likely to have aided the Application Software segment in the first quarter of 2022. Recurring revenues are expected to have been solid. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s sales, pegged at $610 million, suggests an increase of 5.7% from the year-ago reported figure and sequential growth of 0.2%.



The Network Software & Systems segment’s Foundry, iTradeNetwork, iPipeline and rf IDEAS businesses are likely to have benefited from end-market recovery, customer retention and network expansion. The consensus estimate of $345 million for the segment indicates a decline of 21.6% and 2.8% from the respective year-ago and sequentially reported numbers.



Strength across Verathon, Neptune, and medical and industrial businesses is likely to have benefited Measurement & Analytical Solutions in the quarter under review. The consensus estimate of $390 million suggests a rise of 2.4% from the year-ago reported number and a decline of 5.6% from the sequential figure.



Improvement in end markets is anticipated to have driven the Process Technologies segment’s performance. The consensus estimate for Process Technologies, pegged at $127 million, indicates a decline of 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals and a sequential decrease of 5.9%.

Earnings Whispers

Our quantitative model does not predict an earnings beat for Roper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or at least 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as we will see below.



Earnings ESP: Roper has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $3.69. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Roper Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Roper Technologies, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Roper carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Here are some companies worth considering as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



IDEX Corporation IEX has an Earnings ESP of + 0.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 1.46%, on average. In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 0.9% for 2022. IEX’s shares have lost 11.1% in the past three months.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. AOS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.71%, on average.



Earnings estimates of AOS have decreased 0.3% for 2022 in the past 60 days. Its shares have declined 15.8% in the past three months.



AGCO Corporation (AGCO) has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. AGCO’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 56.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, AGCO’s earnings estimates have decreased 0.7% for 2022. The stock has grown 19.2% in the past three months.



