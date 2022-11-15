Roper (ROP) Rewards Shareholders With 10% Dividend Hike

In a shareholder-friendly move, Roper Technologies ROP announced a 10% hike in its dividend payout. The move underscores the company’s sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow to enhance shareholders’ returns. This marks the company’s 30th consecutive year of dividend increase.



Roper raised its quarterly cash dividend to 68.25 cents per share ($2.73 annually) from 62 cents. The new dividend will be paid to shareholders on Jan 23, 2023, of record as of Jan 9, 2023. The dividend yield, based on the new payout and its Nov 14 closing price, is 0.6%.



Strong cash flow generation capacity supports Roper’s shareholder-friendly activities. In the third quarter of 2022, ROP generated an adjusted free cash flow of $353 million, up 9% year over year. The same was $252 million in the second quarter. In the first quarter, free cash flow was $459 million. In the first nine months of 2022, the company rewarded its shareholders with dividend payments of $196.2 million, up 10.9% year over year. Previously, in November 2021, the company hiked its dividend by 10%.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price

Roper Technologies, Inc. price | Roper Technologies, Inc. Quote

