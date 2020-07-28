Roper (ROP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP has delivered an earnings and revenues surprise of 10.1% and 3.8%, respectively, in second-quarter 2020.



Adjusted earnings were $2.94 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67. However, the bottom line decreased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter number of $3.07 per share.

Inside the Headlines

Roper’s net revenues were $1,305 million, down 1.9% year over year. Notably, adjusted revenues totaled $1,306 million, down 2% year over year. The decline was primarily attributable to a decrease of 3% in organic revenues, partially offset by 1% gain from acquired assets. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,257 million.



The company reports revenues under four segments. A brief discussion of the quarterly results is provided below.



Application Software’s revenues totaled $398.4 million, representing 30.5% of the quarter’s revenues. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues grew 2%.



Network Software & Systems generated revenues of $422 million, accounting for 32.3% of second-quarter revenues. Sales grew 15% year over year.



Measurement & Analytical Solutions generated revenues of $363.9 million, accounting for 27.9% of the quarter’s revenues. Sales declined 10.9% year over year.



Process Technologies generated revenues of $120.7 million, accounting for 9.3% of the quarter’s revenues. Sales were down 26.6% year over year.

Margin Details

In the second quarter, Roper’s cost of sales decreased 4% year over year to $461.3 million. Cost of sales was 35.3% of the quarter’s revenues compared with 36.1% a year ago. Adjusted gross profit decreased 1% to $845 million, while adjusted gross margin was 64.7%, reflecting an expansion of 70 basis points (bps).



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 5.9% to $510.1 million. It represented 39.1% of total revenues compared with 36.2% in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit declined 7.5% to $383.9 million, with margin of 29.4%, down 180 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, Roper had cash and cash equivalents of $1,870.8 million compared with $709.7 million recorded on Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt (net of current portion) was $5,263.8 million compared with $4,673.1 million at the end of 2019.



In the first six months of 2020, the company generated net cash of $813 million from operating activities, up 37.5% year over year.



Capital expenditure during the second quarter totaled $8 million, lower than the year-ago figure of $12 million. Adjusted free cash flow in the quarter was up 10% to $315 million on a year-over-year basis.

Outlook

For 2020, adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $11.90-$12.40 compared with $11.60-$12.60 mentioned earlier.



For the third quarter of 2020, earnings are projected to be $2.90-$3.00 per share.

