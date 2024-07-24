Roper (ROP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Roper Technologies’ ROP second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $4.48 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. On a year-over-year basis, earnings increased 9%.



Roper’s net revenues of $1,716.8 million missed the consensus estimate of $1,724 million. However, the top line increased 12% year over year. Organic revenues increased 4%, driven primarily by solid momentum in the company’s Application Software segment. Acquisitions boosted sales by 8%.

Segmental Performance

The company reports under three segments, namely Application Software, Network Software and Technology Enabled Products.



Application Software’s revenues totaled $931.8 million, representing 54.3% of the quarter’s top line. Our estimate for the quarter was $917.4 million. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 21%. Organic revenues increased 5%. The growing adoption of SaaS solutions and continued GenAI innovation were key catalysts to the segment’s growth. Solid demand for SaaS solutions within the Deltek business in the private sector and strong customer retention in the Vertafore business also augmented the segment’s performance.



Network Software & Systems generated revenues of $364.2 million, accounting for 21.2% of second-quarter revenues. Our estimate for the quarter was $372.4 million. Segmental revenues grew 2% year over year. Organic revenues increased 2%. Strength in iPipeline and ConstructConnect businesses supported the segment’s performance.



The Technology Enabled Products segment generated revenues of $420.8 million, accounting for 24.5% of the quarter’s revenues. Our estimate for the quarter was $434 million. Sales were up 4% year over year. Organic revenues grew 5%. The strong performance of the Verathon and Neptune businesses drove the segment’s top-line performance.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Roper’s cost of sales increased 12.8% year over year to $523.5 million. Gross profit increased 11.8% to about $1.19 billion, while the gross margin decreased to 69.5% from 69.7% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10.7% year over year to $699.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $695 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 13%. The margin increased 20 basis points to 40.5%. Interest expenses (net) increased 94% year over year to $67.5 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, Roper had cash and cash equivalents of $251.5 million compared with $214.3 million at the end of December 2023. Long-term debt (net of current portion) was $6.9 billion compared with $5.8 million at the end of 2023.



Roper generated net cash of $915.6 million from operating activities in the first six months of 2024, reflecting an increase of 16.6% from the year-ago level. Capital expenditure totaled $15.9 million compared with $24.9 million in the year-ago period.



In the first six months of 2024, ROP rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $160.6 million, up 10.9% year over year.

Outlook

For 2024, Roper expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $18.10-$18.25 compared with $18.05-$18.25 stated earlier. Total revenues are expected to increase 12% as guided earlier. Organic revenues are anticipated to increase 6% in 2024 from the year-ago reported number.



For the third quarter, Roper anticipates adjusted earnings to be $4.50-$4.54 per share, higher than $4.42-$4.46 projected previously.

