Roper (ROP) Buys American LegalNet, Boosts Product Offerings

Roper Technologies, Inc.’s ROP business unit, Aderant, recently announced that it has acquired American LegalNet. The financial terms of the transaction were kept under wraps.



Roper’s shares declined 0.8% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $466.53.



Established in 1996, American LegalNet is a leading provider of legal software solutions like Docket Direct, eDockets, Forms WorkFlow, Docket Alerts, Smart Dockets and eFiling Portal. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company has a solid employee base throughout the United States as well as in Hyderabad, India.

Acquisition Rationale

The inclusion of American LegalNet’s expertise in cloud technology, along with its advanced workflow solutions, is expected to enable Aderant to provide comprehensive software solutions to its customers in the legal industry. As noted, Aderant will work on combining the premium features of its CompuLaw solution and American LegalNet’s eDockets solution for developing a cloud calendaring and docketing solution for customers.



American LegalNet will be integrated into Roper's Application Software segment. The segment is engaged in offering application management software, commerce platforms, integrated security solutions and housing management systems to customers across several industries. It contributed 41.2% to total revenues in the third quarter of 2021.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions

Roper, with approximately $49.2-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is poised to gain from strength across its businesses, acquired assets and strong operational execution in the quarters ahead. Its ability to generate healthy cash flows adds to its strength. However, escalating costs and expenses, and a high debt level are concerning.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings have been stable at $3.66 for fourth-quarter 2021.

In the past three months, its shares have gained 2.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 10%.

