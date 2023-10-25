Roper (ROP) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises 2023 EPS Guidance

Roper Technologies’ ROP third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $4.32 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share. On a year-over-year basis, earnings increased 17.7%.



Roper’s net revenues of $1,563.4 million beat the consensus estimate of $1,539 million. The top line increased 15.8% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter increased 6%, owing to strength across each of the three segments. Acquisitions boosted sales by 9%.

Segmental Performance

Roper has divested its Process Technologies segment and industrial units of the Measurement & Analytical Solutions segment. Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, the company started reporting under three segments namely, Application Software, Network Software and Technology Enabled Products.



Application Software’s revenues totaled $803.4 million, representing 51.4% of the quarter’s top line. Our estimate for the quarter was $772.4 million. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 25%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 5%.



Network Software & Systems generated revenues of $364.1 million, accounting for 23.3% of third-quarter revenues. Our estimate for the quarter was $374.6 million. Segmental revenues grew 5% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter increased 5%.



The Technology Enabled Products segment generated revenues of $395.9 million, accounting for 25.3% of the quarter’s revenues. Our estimate for the quarter was $386.7 million. Sales were up 10% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter grew 10%.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Roper Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Roper Technologies, Inc. Quote

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Roper’s cost of sales increased 14.4% year over year to $467.1 million. Gross profit in the quarter grew 16.4% to $1,096.3 million while the gross margin increased to 70.1% from 69.7% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 18.5% to $650.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $652 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 18%. The margin increased 60 basis points to 41.7%. Interest expenses increased 2.7% year over year to $42.4 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting third-quarter 2023, Roper had cash and cash equivalents of $299.5 million compared with $792.8 million at the end of December 2022. Long-term debt (net of current portion) was $6,379.0 million compared with $5,962.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.



Roper generated net cash of $1,413.3 million from operating activities in the first nine months of 2023, reflecting a decline of 113.2% from the year-ago level. Capital expenditure totaled $37.8 million compared with $30 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the first nine months of 2023, ROP rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $217.5 million, up 10.9% year over year.

2023 Outlook

ROP has increased its 2023 guidance. The company predicts adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $16.62-$16.66 compared with $16.36-$16.50 stated earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is $16.45.



For the fourth quarter, Roper anticipates EPS to be $4.28-$4.32. The consensus estimate for the same is $4.21.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Roper currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 1.3% for fiscal 2024 (ending June 2024) in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have risen 32.3% in the past year.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 60.2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Axon’s earnings have remained steady for 2023. The stock has soared 55.6% in the past year.



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CAT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 18.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Caterpillar’s 2023 earnings have increased 0.7%. The stock has gained 27.6% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.