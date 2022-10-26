Roper (ROP) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Improves 2022 Outlook

Roper Technologies’ ROP third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of $3.95 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67. However, on a year-over-year basis, earnings declined 6.1%.



Roper’s net revenues of $1,350.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,328 million. The top line increased 9.6% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter increased 10%, owing to strength across each of the three segments. Acquisitions/divestitures boosted sales by 1%. However, movement in foreign currency translation had an adverse impact of 2%.

Segmental Performance

Roper has divested its Process Technologies segment and industrial units of the Measurement & Analytical Solutions segment. Beginning second-quarter 2022, the company started reporting under three segments namely — Application Software, Network Software and Technology Enabled Products.



Application Software’s revenues totaled $644.0 million, representing 47.7% of the quarter’s top line. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 7%. Organic sales in the quarter increased 7%.



Network Software & Systems generated revenues of $346.6 million, accounting for 25.7% of third-quarter revenues. Segmental revenues grew 10% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter increased 10%.



Technology Enabled Products generated revenues of $359.7 million, accounting for 26.6% of the quarter’s revenues. Sales were up 14% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter grew 15%.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Roper’s cost of sales increased 13.3% year over year to $408.5 million. Cost of sales was 30.3% of the quarter’s net sales. Gross profit in the quarter grew 8% to $941.8 million, while gross margin decreased to 69.7% from 70.7% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 4.5% to $548.6 million. The same represented 40.6% of net sales in the reported quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $555 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 11.7%. The margin increased 80 basis points to 41.1%. Interest expenses fell 29% year over year to $41.3 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting third-quarter 2022, Roper had cash and cash equivalents of $1,894.5 million compared with $351.5 million at the end of December 2021. Long-term debt (net of current portion) decreased to $5,960.6 million from $7,122.6 million at the end of the year-ago period. In the first nine months of 2022, ROP’s repayment under the revolving line of credit was $470.0 million.



Roper generated net cash of $662.9 million from operating activities in the first nine months of 2022, reflecting a decline of 53.7% from the year-ago level. Capital expenditure totaled $30 million, compared with $19.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



In the first nine months of 2022, ROP rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $196.2 million, up 10.9% year over year.

Improved Outlook

Roper has improved its full-year outlook owing to strong third-quarter performance and expectations of continued strength in its business. For 2022, ROP predicts adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $14.09-$14.13 (previous view: $13.46-$13.62). Organic growth from continuing operations is expected to be 9% in 2022.



For the fourth quarter, Roper anticipates earnings per share of $3.72-$3.76.

