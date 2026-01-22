Roper Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 27, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Roper’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $2.09 billion, indicating growth of 11.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $5.14 per share, indicating 6.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Roper this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of ROP’s Results

ROP’s Application Software segment’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strength across its Aderant, Deltek, Vertafore and PowerPlan businesses. The growing adoption of SaaS solutions and continued GenAI innovation are likely to have been key catalysts to Aderant's business growth. The Deltek business is likely to have gained from the solid demand for SaaS solutions in the private sector.



The Vertafore business is anticipated to have performed well, driven by excellent enterprise delivery capabilities to the largest customers in the market. Strong customer retention and adoption of new SaaS solutions are expected to have driven the PowerPlan business. For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s total sales is pegged at $1.19 billion, indicating a 12.9% rise from the year-ago reported number.



The Technology Enabled Products segment is likely to have performed well, driven by strength in the Neptune business due to continued demand for ultrasonic meters and rising demand for cloud-based data and billing software solutions. Solid momentum in the Verathon and NDI businesses, supported by strong demand for single-use BFlex & GlideScope offerings and cardiac, neurology & orthopedic precision measurement solutions, is likely to have been a tailwind as well. For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s total sales is pegged at $460 million, indicating a 2.9% rise from the year-ago reported number.



Roper’s Network Software segment is expected to have benefited from strong momentum across construction and freight match markets. Solid demand for Gen AI-powered solutions within the ConstructConnect business is also anticipated to have benefited the segment. Increased average revenue per user (ARPU), driven by a rise in product packaging and continued customer cross-sell activity, is likely to have supported the DAT business. Continued growth in SoftWriters, MHA and SHP alternate site healthcare businesses is likely to have boosted the segment. For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s total sales is pegged at $424 million.



Synergistic gains from the acquisitions made by the company are expected to have boosted its top line. In July 2025, Roper acquired Subsplash, a provider of cloud-based solutions. The inclusion of Subsplash’s modern technology platform, strong recurring revenue base and software-led payments capability is expected to aid ROP’s fourth-quarter results.



In April 2025, Roper acquired CentralReach. The inclusion of CentralReach’s modern GenAI-enabled platform and its strong customer retention capability is expected to have boosted ROP’s performance.



Despite the positives, escalating operating costs, owing to higher costs related to the amortization of acquired assets, are likely to have impacted ROP’s margin performance.



Given Roper’s substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its margins and profitability.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Roper has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at $5.14 per share. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ROP presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

