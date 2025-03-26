Roper Benefits From Business Strength & Buyouts Amid Risks

Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP is benefiting from strong momentum in the Application Software segment, driven by strength in its Deltek, Vertafore, PowerPlan and Aderant businesses. Growing adoption of SaaS solutions and continued GenAI innovation have been driving the performance of these businesses. Also, stable demand across ROP’s alternate site healthcare businesses and for Gen AI-powered solutions within the ConstructConnect business is fostering growth of the Network Software segment.



The solid performance of the Neptune business due to continued demand for ultrasonic meters and increasing adoption of meter data management software is fostering growth of the Technology enabled Products segment. The solid performance of the Verathon business due to strength across single-use BFlex & GlideScope offerings and continued BladderScan demand bodes well for the segment.



Driven by strength across its businesses, Roper provided bullish guidance. For 2025, the company expects total revenues to increase 10% from the year-ago level.



The company intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through acquisitions. In December 2024, Roper’s business unit DAT Freight & Analytics acquired Trucker Tools LLC. The acquisition will enable the company to strengthen DAT's real-time GPS tracking and load optimization features on the DAT One platform.



Also, its buyout of Procare Solutions in February 2024 expanded its software offerings in the education sector. Also, the Syntellis Performance Solutions buyout in August 2023 strengthened its Strata Decision Technology business. Acquisitions boosted its sales by 9% in the fourth quarter.



Roper remains committed to rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts. In 2024, it paid dividends worth $321.9 million, an increase of 10.9% year over year. It’s worth noting that in November 2024, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 10%.

ROP Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 9.8% against the industry’s 14.3% decline.



Despite the positives, Roper has been witnessing high costs and expenses. For instance, in 2024, its cost of sales increased 15.5% year over year while selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose 12.5%. Higher costs related to the amortization of acquired assets are pushing up operating expenses. Also, in fourth-quarter 2024, its cost of sales increased 21.8% year over year, while the gross margin declined 140 basis points to 68.3%.



High debt levels are an added concern for the company. Exiting 2024, it had a long-term debt (net of the current portion) of $6.57 billion. Its current portion of long-term debt (net) totaled almost $1.04 billion, higher than its cash equivalents of $188.2 million.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks from the same space, namely Infosys Limited INFY, Science Applications International Corporation SAIC and Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Infosys delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INFY’s 2025 earnings has been stable at 75 cents per share.



Science Applications delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.6%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAIC’s fiscal 2026 (ending January 2026) earnings has increased 1.8%.



Arlo Technologies has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3%. The consensus estimate for ARLO’s 2025 earnings has increased 7.1% in the past 60 days.

