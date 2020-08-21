Roper achieves cheap bond funding for Vertafore purchase

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (IFR) - Software company Roper Technologies was in the market on Tuesday with a four-part deal to fund its US$5.35bn acquisition of cloud-based software company Vertafore.

The M&A deal is expected to be funded through last week's US$2.7bn bond deal, a revolving credit facility and cash on hand, management said during an investor call later posted to the company's website.

Management also guided that the total cost of funding should come under 2%, and lead bookrunners achieved that goal after spreads tightened by 20bp–30bp from initial price thoughts.

Roper Technologies priced a US$300m two-year at 35bp over Treasuries, a US$700m five-year at 75bp over, a US$700m seven-year at 95bp over and a US$1bn 10-year at 110bp over.

The new 10-year was priced with a 1.75% coupon, landing inside its 2% 2030s, which it priced in June at 125bp over Treasuries and which were quoted at a G-spread of 112.6bp, according to MarketAxess data.

The acquisition will propel Roper Technologies into the property and casualty insurance software sector and add to its suite of end markets, including life insurance, healthcare, transportation, food, energy, water, education and academic research.

Roper Technologies, rated Baa2/BBB+, intends to pay down debt with excess free cashflow over time, as it did with its US$2.8bn acquisition of Deltek in 2016, management noted on the investor call.

S&P expects the deal will increase Roper's leverage metrics to around 4x debt to Ebitda, but that the company can delever meaningfully to around 3x by the end of 2021 and below 3x by the first half of 2022.

"We believe this acquisition is consistent with Roper's growth strategy and should support Roper's strong and stable cashflow generation," S&P wrote in its report.

"The proposed acquisition would modestly improve Roper's business by increasing its scale and the scope of its operations in the software segment while also improving overall profitability."

The relatively short tenors on Tuesday's offering and the mix of revolver facilities to fund the deal suggest Roper is committed to quickly deleveraging, CreditSights noted.

Roper intends to use its US$1bn 2021 revolver to pay off a US$600m bond coming due in December as well as a smaller US$365m bolt-on acquisition that is expected to close later this year, according to the investor call.

"These nuances foreshadow a clear path and commitment to the firm's aforementioned delevering plan and help to solidify our comfort in Roper recapturing its pre-deal credit metrics in the next two to three years," said CreditSights.

"On the whole, we maintained a favourable view of secondary valuations prior to this issuance, with any new issue concession that persists into pricing presenting an attractive opportunity for investors to pick up incremental spread."

