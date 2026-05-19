ROP vs. JKHY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Computers - IT Services stocks have likely encountered both Roper Technologies (ROP) and Jack Henry (JKHY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Roper Technologies and Jack Henry are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that ROP's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ROP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.13, while JKHY has a forward P/E of 20.66. We also note that ROP has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. JKHY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07.

Another notable valuation metric for ROP is its P/B ratio of 1.8. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, JKHY has a P/B of 4.63.

Based on these metrics and many more, ROP holds a Value grade of B, while JKHY has a Value grade of C.

ROP sticks out from JKHY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ROP is the better option right now.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.