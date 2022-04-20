ROP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $468.80, changing hands as high as $470.15 per share. Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROP's low point in its 52 week range is $417.54 per share, with $505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $469.11. The ROP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.