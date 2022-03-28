ROP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $467.88, changing hands as high as $469.13 per share. Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROP's low point in its 52 week range is $401.71 per share, with $505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $467.82. The ROP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

