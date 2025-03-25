ROOT Zooms Past S&P 500: Should You Buy Despite Premium Valuation?

Shares of ROOT Inc. ROOT have skyrocketed 145% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 13% growth, the Finance sector’s rise of 2.5% and the S&P 500 composite’s decline of 4.1%.



ROOT shares are trading near the high end of $181.14 of its 52-week range.



With a market capitalization of more than $2.7 billion, ROOT provides automobile and renters insurance products. It envisions being the largest and most profitable company in the industry.

ROOT Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500 YTD



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ROOT Trades Above 50-Day Moving Average

ROOT shares are trading well above the 50-day moving average, indicating a bullish trend.

ROOT’s Price Movement Vs 50-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Average Target Price for ROOT Suggests Downside

Based on short-term price targets offered by five analysts, the Zacks average price target is $96.60 per share. The average suggests a 39.7% downside from the last closing price.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Working in Favor of ROOT?

The company’s growth strategy involves geographic expansion, increasing distribution channels and investing in opportunities that have the potential to generate high returns. It has been continually growing its policies in force.



Per Alex Timm, Root's co-founder and CEO, “Building differentiated access to customers remains a core pillar in our long-term growth strategy through our partnership channel.”



The insurer continues to expand across the automotive, financial services and agent sub-channels that, in turn, have been fueling growth in new writings at its Partnership channel. The Direct channel continues to benefit from prudent investments in customer acquisition.



Managing fixed expenses while prudently investing in marketing should drive margins.

The insurer expects refinancing the debt facility with Blackrock in October 2024 to lower interest expenses by 50% in 2025. The net margin has been showing improvement over time.



The company has been effectively lowering its gross loss ratio, staying below the long-term target of 60-65%. This, in turn, has been helping it reduce rates in select states while maintaining desired returns.

ROOT Shares Seem Expensive

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book multiple of 13.17, higher than the industry average of 1.63.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other providers of automobile and renters insurance products like Lemonade LMND and EverQuote EVER are also trading at a premium to its industry.

ROOT’s Return on Capital

Return on equity (ROE) in the trailing 12 months was 16.3%, outperforming the industry average of 8.3%. ROE, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders. It is noteworthy that ROOT has been generating improved ROE.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The same stays true for return on invested capital (ROIC), which has been improving over time. This reflects ROOT’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. However, ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 10.6%, higher than the industry average of 6.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Analysts’ Optimism Raises Hope in ROOT

The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 moved 64.1% and 30% north in the last seven days, respectively, reflecting investor optimism.







Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 implies a 116.8% year-over-year plunge, while the same for 2025 suggests a 322.1% upsurge.



The company has a Growth Score of A.

What to do With ROOT Shares Now?

The insurer attained operational efficiency by ramping up investments in pricing and underwriting technology — a momentum ROOT intends to retain. Technological advantages have been playing a major role in the insurer’s growth. It has an active reinsurance policy in place that helps it absorb losses and maintain profitability.



A VGM Score of B instills confidence.



Despite its premium valuation, investors can add this Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock for high returns on their investments. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Root, Inc. (ROOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.