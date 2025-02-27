News & Insights

$ROOT stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 27, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$ROOT stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $123,049,753 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ROOT:

$ROOT Insider Trading Activity

$ROOT insiders have traded $ROOT stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 446,220 shares for an estimated $36,730,007.
  • JONATHAN ALLISON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $832,833.
  • JULIE SZUDAREK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $192,666

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ROOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $ROOT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $ROOT on Quiver Quantitative.

