$ROOT stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ROOT stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $123,049,753 of trading volume.

$ROOT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ROOT:

$ROOT insiders have traded $ROOT stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 446,220 shares for an estimated $36,730,007 .

. JONATHAN ALLISON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $832,833 .

. JULIE SZUDAREK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $192,666

$ROOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $ROOT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

