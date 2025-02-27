$ROOT stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ROOT stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $123,049,753 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ROOT:
$ROOT Insider Trading Activity
$ROOT insiders have traded $ROOT stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 446,220 shares for an estimated $36,730,007.
- JONATHAN ALLISON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $832,833.
- JULIE SZUDAREK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $192,666
$ROOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $ROOT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SVB FINANCIAL GROUP removed 783,012 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,582,193
- RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 446,220 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,391,109
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 408,599 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,660,201
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 245,943 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,853,002
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 231,728 shares (-79.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,821,135
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 177,378 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,701,340
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 94,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,823,460
