Is Root (ROOT) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Root, Inc. (ROOT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Root, Inc. is one of 857 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Root, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROOT's full-year earnings has moved 487.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ROOT has gained about 86.7% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 4.6%. As we can see, Root, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Banco De Chile (BCH). The stock has returned 30.2% year-to-date.

In Banco De Chile's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Root, Inc. is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.7% so far this year, so ROOT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Banco De Chile belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #15. The industry has moved +22.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Root, Inc. and Banco De Chile. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

