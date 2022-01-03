Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shareholders have endured a 80% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT); the share price is down a whopping 80% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Root because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 36% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Root wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Root's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 25%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 80%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ROOT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 21% in the last year, Root shareholders might be miffed that they lost 80%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 36%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Root better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Root is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

