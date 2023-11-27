Root Inc - (ROOT) Price Target Increased by 5.35% to 10.37

The average one-year price target for Root Inc - (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been revised to 10.37 / share. This is an increase of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 9.84 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.47% from the latest reported closing price of 9.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Root Inc -. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 25.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROOT is 0.17%, an increase of 47.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 5,939K shares. The put/call ratio of ROOT is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ribbit Capital GP IV holds 1,638K shares representing 11.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Svb Financial Group holds 783K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 514K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schusterman Interests holds 486K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 294K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company.

