Root Inc - (ROOT) Price Target Increased by 30.52% to 9.95

The average one-year price target for Root Inc - (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been revised to 9.94 / share. This is an increase of 30.52% from the prior estimate of 7.62 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.78% from the latest reported closing price of 11.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Root Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 8.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROOT is 0.12%, an increase of 106.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.55% to 5,783K shares. The put/call ratio of ROOT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ribbit Capital GP IV holds 1,638K shares representing 11.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Svb Financial Group holds 783K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 514K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schusterman Interests holds 486K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 271K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.