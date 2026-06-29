Root, Inc. (ROOT) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Root, Inc. (ROOT) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ROOT surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ROOT could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider ROOT's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ROOT for more gains in the near future.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.