Root, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Root, Inc. reports Q4 2024 financial results; conference call scheduled for February 26, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, in a press release dated February 26, 2025. The details of the results and management commentary are available in a shareholder letter on the company's investor relations website. Root plans to hold a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and company operations. Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root is focused on transforming insurance through data science and technology, with nearly 15 million app downloads and over 30 billion miles of driving data collected to enhance their insurance offerings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company’s latest financial results, along with management commentary, is detailed in the shareholder letter available on Root’s investor relations website. An updated investor presentation is also accessible. Both can be found at





ir.joinroot.com





.





Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast this evening, Wednesday, February 26, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on company operations. To listen to the live audio webcast, visit the News & Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at





ir.joinroot.co





m





.







Webcast and Conference Call Details:







Date: February 26, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time





Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751





Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (201) 389-0908





Webcast:





https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events









A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at





ir.joinroot.com





.







About Root, Inc.







Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has nearly 15 million app downloads and has collected more than 30 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.





For further information on Root, please visit





root.com





.







Contacts:









Media:











press@joinroot.com











Investor Relations:











ir@joinroot.com







