$ROOT Earnings Results: $ROOT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ROOT ($ROOT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $1.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. The company also reported revenue of $349,400,000, beating estimates of $319,544,580 by $29,855,420.

$ROOT Insider Trading Activity

$ROOT insiders have traded $ROOT stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 620,261 shares for an estimated $62,967,523 .

. ALEXANDER E. TIMM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,497 shares for an estimated $1,070,814 .

. DOUG ULMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $904,120 .

. JONATHAN ALLISON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $832,833 .

. MAHTIYAR BONAKDARPOUR (President and CTO) sold 5,515 shares for an estimated $688,161

JULIE SZUDAREK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $192,666

$ROOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $ROOT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROOT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 03/02/2025

