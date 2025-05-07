$ROOT Earnings Results: $ROOT Reports Quarterly Earnings

$ROOT ($ROOT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $1.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. The company also reported revenue of $349,400,000, beating estimates of $319,544,580 by $29,855,420.
$ROOT Insider Trading Activity
$ROOT insiders have traded $ROOT stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 620,261 shares for an estimated $62,967,523.
- ALEXANDER E. TIMM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,497 shares for an estimated $1,070,814.
- DOUG ULMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $904,120.
- JONATHAN ALLISON (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,500 shares for an estimated $832,833.
- MAHTIYAR BONAKDARPOUR (President and CTO) sold 5,515 shares for an estimated $688,161
- JULIE SZUDAREK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $192,666
$ROOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $ROOT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 446,220 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,391,109
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 408,599 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,660,201
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 245,943 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,853,002
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 231,728 shares (-79.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,821,135
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 94,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,823,460
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 90,207 shares (+397.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,548,126
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 90,131 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,542,609
$ROOT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROOT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 03/02/2025
