Roopa Unnikrishnan Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $129K In IDEX Stock

Roopa Unnikrishnan, SVP at IDEX (NYSE:IEX), reported an insider buy on February 13, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Unnikrishnan purchased 657 shares of IDEX, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $129,067.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, IDEX shares are trading at $193.03, showing a down of 0.0%.

About IDEX

Idex manufactures pumps, flow meters, valves, and fluidic systems for customers in a variety of end markets, including industrial, fire and safety, life science, and water. The firm's business is organized into three segments: fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies, and fire and safety and diversified products. Based in Lake Forest, Illinois, Idex has manufacturing operations in over 20 countries and has over 7,000 employees. The company generated $3.3 billion in revenue in 2023.

IDEX: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining IDEX's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.6% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 44.34%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): IDEX's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.57.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, IDEX adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 29.07 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 4.48 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for IDEX's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): IDEX's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 18.57, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of IDEX's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.