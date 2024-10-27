RooLife Group’s Global Marketplace Expansion Drives Sales

RooLife Group Ltd. (AU:RLG) has released an update.

RooLife Group Ltd. has achieved $270,000 in sales from its newly launched online marketplaces in China, Hong Kong, and Australia, marking a successful start to its global expansion strategy. With a focus on high-growth consumer markets, the company aims to boost its margins and top-line growth by connecting a diverse product portfolio to a broader customer base. The upcoming launch of its platform in India with JioMart is expected to further strengthen its presence in the Asian market.

