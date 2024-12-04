RooLife Group Updates on Director’s Interest Changes

RooLife Group Ltd. (AU:RLG) has released an update.

RooLife Group Ltd. announced a change in the director Bryan Carr’s interest, with 8.75 million performance rights expiring due to unmet milestones. Carr’s holdings now include 32.7 million fully paid ordinary shares and 6.875 million options. This update might influence investor perceptions of the company’s governance and potential future performance.

