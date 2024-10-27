RooLife Group Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

RooLife Group Ltd. (AU:RLG) has released an update.

RooLife Group Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, and the election and re-election of directors. Notably, the meeting will consider the ratification of a prior issue of shares to China Hong Kong Yuanzhuang Sauce Wine Supply Chain Limited. This meeting is a significant opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic decisions and leadership changes.

