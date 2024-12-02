News & Insights

RooLife Group Adjusts Issued Capital Amid Securities Cessation

December 02, 2024 — 09:30 pm EST

RooLife Group Ltd. (AU:RLG) has released an update.

RooLife Group Ltd. has announced the cessation of several securities, including 47.5 million performance rights that lapsed due to unmet conditions, and 4.8 million options that expired without conversion. Additionally, the company redeemed 3.8 million convertible debt securities without conversion. These changes reflect significant adjustments in RooLife’s issued capital, drawing attention from market watchers.

