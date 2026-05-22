ront Street Bought 384K More Shares of Enovis in Q1. Is ENOV a Buy Now?

Key Points

Fund increased Enovis stake by 384,124 shares; estimated trade size was $9.08 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value rose by $7.33 million, a figure reflecting both share purchases and price movements.

Transaction represented 1.2% of reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade holding: 746,056 shares valued at $16.97 million.

The Enovis position accounts for 2.25% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 21, 2026, Front Street Capital Management purchased 384,124 additional shares of Enovis(NYSE:ENOV). The estimated transaction value was $9.08 million based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the Enovis stake increased by $7.33 million, reflecting both trade activity and price changes.

What else to know

This filing shows a buy; Enovis now represents 2.25% of the fund’s 13F assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: LUMN: $87.53 million (11.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: CGNX: $64.79 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE: GE: 55.33 million (7.34% of AUM) NYSE: GEV: 40.32 million (5.35% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VOO: $40.21 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of May 21, 2026, Enovis shares were priced at $24.59, down 23.99% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 51.38 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.28 billion Net Income (TTM) ($1.14 billion) Price (as of market close May 20, 2026) $24.59 1-Year Price Change (23.99%)

Company snapshot

Enovis develops and distributes medical device products, including orthopedic bracing, reconstructive joint implants, pain management devices, and physical therapy equipment.

The company generates revenue by manufacturing and selling its medical devices to healthcare professionals, hospitals, and retail channels under the DJO brand.

Primary customers include orthopedic specialists, surgeons, physical therapists, podiatrists, and other healthcare providers treating musculoskeletal conditions and injuries.

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on musculoskeletal health, offering a comprehensive portfolio of orthopedic and rehabilitation products. With a diverse product range and established distribution channels, the company addresses a broad spectrum of patient needs in the healthcare sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Front Street’s recent share purchase indicates continued confidence in Enovis. The asset manager tends to focus on businesses with smart capital allocation and strong management teams, as well as long-term growth potential. Enovis, which manufactures medical devices, appears to fit that strategy well.

This was not a new position for Front Street -- Enovis has been one of its core holdings for years. When institutions add to existing positions, it can signal they believe the market is undervaluing the company’s long-term potential.

Recent SEC filings also show that Enovis insiders have been purchasing shares, suggesting Front Street is not alone in its bullish outlook on the company.

For individual investors, Front Street’s increased stake may reflect confidence in Enovis’ long-term valuation, but it is still important to consider broader fundamentals and risk factors rather than relying solely on institutional 13F filings.

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Pamela Kock has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cognex, GE Aerospace, GE Vernova, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.